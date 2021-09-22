James “Pat” Farley, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Pat was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired plumber from Farley Plumbing, where he worked more than 30 years. He was a masterful wood craftsman, who enjoyed traveling and camping with the love of his life, Jayne, and most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Bertha Farley; brothers, Dexter, Osborn, Thomas, Raymond “Buck”, and Chester Lee; sisters, Emma Lou, Jeanette, Geneva and Geniave; and son, Ricky Keener.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jayne Keener Farley; brother, Robert Farley; children, Jan (Eddie) Henson, Peggy (Hal) Keener, Theresa (David) Cross, and Julia Wright; seven grandchildren, 14

great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, September 18 in the funeral home chapel with Larry Dishman officiating. Donations can be made in memory of “Pat” to St Jude.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.