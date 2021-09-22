James Brock

James Earnest Brock, 77, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his residence. He was a member of Hwy. 28 Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Lee and Pearl Whittenburg Brock; and siblings, Edward Lee, Jesse Ray, Eugene, Buck, Earl K., Clifford, Milton, Cleady, Bulah McMillen and Helen Myers.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Loyd Brock; son, Scotty (Marsha) Brock; siblings, Della Mae (Jack) Klunder, Olden (Darlene) Brock and Tom Brock; grandchildren, Katie Brock and James “Hopper” Brock; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 16 at Rankin Cemetery with Bro. Shane Nivens officiating.

