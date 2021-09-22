Billy Gerald “Bill” Layne, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church. He was a loving father and Papal and was known by many as “Uncle Bill”. He was a 1965 graduate of Sequatchie County High School where he would go on to work in the school system for over 40 years as an athletic trainer, bus driver, substitute teacher and mentor to all. Bill was a legend in Sequatchie County. He loved all his family, football players, students, co-workers and was loved by all who knew him. Bill enjoyed music, hunting Indian relics, whittling and sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Bill and Lois Polly Herron Layne; and daughter, Amy Lee Layne.

He is survived by his children, Tammy (Chris) Kehn and Gerald (Amy) Layne; step-children, Alesha (Brandon) McDonough and Bryan “Bubba” Layne; brother, Calvin (Sandy) Layne; grandchildren, Shea (Collin) Lewis, Trey Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Mason Layne and Charlee Layne; great-grandchildren, Dreama Johnson, Mahayla Lewis and Neylynn Lewis; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 18 at Cookston Cemetery with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating.

Donations can be made to SCHS Quarterback Club or Sequatchie County Little League.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.