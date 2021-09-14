Sammy Ray Hixson, 72, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Erlanger Baroness Hospital.

He was born on August 15, 1949 to Ray and Georgia Hixson on their family farm in the Sunnyside Community in Bledsoe County. As Sammy grew up and throughout his adulthood, he loved and cherished working on the farm.

Sammy developed the work ethic on the farm that stayed with him throughout his entire life, and he passed the same work ethic to his children. While Sammy had a few hobbies like playing music and fishing, his primary hobby was doing tasks for others and selflessly serving them in the example of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was first and foremost a Christian, then a loving and devoted husband, then a wonderful dad and pawpaw, and also a great friend to all whom he met. He adored his wife, Phyllis, of almost 52 years, his children including his son-in-law and two daughters-in-law, and his grandchildren. He was so proud that each of them have salvation in Jesus Christ.

Sammy would not want us to be sad. Rather, he would want us to press ahead in life while always looking forward to the glorious knowledge of our reunion one day with him in Heaven. To God be the glory!

Sammy was a member of Flat Mountain Baptist Church where was also a deacon and Sunday School teacher and played music.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Georgia Hixson; sisters Viva Hixson Bradford and Rena Mae Hixson Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hixson; daughter Tammy (Thad) Colvard; two sons Bryan (Karey) Hixson and Will (Amanda) Hixson; six grandchildren Brylee, Trace, James, Addie, David, and Ziggy; two sisters Jeanette Hixson Hartman and Elizabeth Hixson Wilson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of beloved friends.

The family wishes to hold a private service. No Visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Sequatchie Valley Camp, The Gideon’s International, PO Box 1405, Dunlap, TN 37327-1405.

