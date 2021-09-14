Robert Lee Martin, 72, of the New Hope community in Sequatchie County, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2021. Born August 27, 1949, he was the youngest of five children born to Howtie and Lola Mae Lewis Martin.

Robert was a talented jack-of-all-trades who could build or repair anything. He worked at several jobs during his life, retiring as a truck driver for TDOT. He enjoyed working with his cattle, cutting hay, and mowing his lawn. He was happiest when outside working hard, and always had another project ready to start when he finished one. He liked camping, watching Gunsmoke and NCIS, and doing word search puzzles. Robert was a faithful Christian who attended New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Jo Austin; and brothers, James and George Martin.

Robert is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Diane Layne Martin; sons, Terence (Jenna) Martin, Knoxville and Thomas (Candace) Martin, Whitwell; cherished grandchildren, Charlotte and Connor Martin; sister, Katherine (Andrew) Bone, Dunlap; and several nephews and nieces.

A graveside service was held at Chapel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, September 14 with James Condra officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Gerald Land, Mike Woods, Tim Babb, Ben Condra, Dale Bryant and Mike Hargis.

Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.