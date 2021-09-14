Polly Lamb, 94, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. Polly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Cora James; brother, Otis James; sister, Louise Jolley; son, Steve Lamb; and husband, Hollis Lamb.

She is survived by her grandson, Steven (Crystal) Lamb, Lewis Chapel; great-grandchildren, Abriella and Caiden Lamb; sister and caretaker, Betty James, Dunlap; brother, Herman (Eva) James, Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hearth Hospice.

Donations in her memory can be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.