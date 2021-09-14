Michael “Mike” Reeves

Michael “Mike” Andrew Reeves, 72, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Erlanger Sequatchie. He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. Mike was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Era in the 981st MP Company as a Sentry Dog Handler. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosser Andrew and Ruth Elizabeth Morgan Reeves.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Davis Reeves; daughters, Michaele (Nathan) Hales and Brooke Blevins; sisters, Shirley McCutcheon and Andy Shadden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diana (Mike) Stewart, Donna Lewis and Doris (Eddie) Morgan; grandchildren, Will (Marissa) Hales, Natalie Hales, Gabby Blevins and Cooper Blevins; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 9 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial followed in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.