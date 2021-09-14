Marlene Turner, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was a member of Bethel church of Christ, and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known to many others as Granny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Carrie Flynn; and sister, Beverly Girdley.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joe Tom Turner; two daughters, Susie (Butch) Hatfield, and Joanna (Brian) Farley; son, Paul (Angela) Turner; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Alex, Bryson, Brianna, Tori, Abbie, and Kobe; seven great-grandchildren, Kamree, Kash, Kynlee, Harper Jo, River, Emory, and Gunner; sister, Linda Meeks, Pelham; brother, Allen Flynn, Dunlap; special nieces, Devan McDowell and Jackie Barnett; and several nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 13 at Bethel church of Christ with Minister T.A. Smith officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.