Robert “Robby” Daughtrey III

Robert “Robby” Marshall Daughtrey, III, 42, of Hixson, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carolyn and Orvis Acres, and Alva and Robert Marshall Daughtrey, Sr.; and a brother, Jason Ray.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Tamara McDonald Daughtrey; mother, LuAnn Davis (Robert); father, Robert Marshall Daughtrey, Jr. (Rebecca); grandmother, Jane Acres; children, Ariel Russ (Caleb), Robert Lamar Daughtrey (Jessica) and Christian Gamble; siblings, LaRissa Cash, Lisa Acuff (James), Zach Daughtrey (Charley), Jamie Carter and Daryl Carter; grandchildren, Isaac Russ and Gabriel Daughtrey; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 2 at Varner Cemetery.

