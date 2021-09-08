Henry “Allen” Massey, 74, of Graysville, Tennessee formerly of Maryland, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1947 in Kingston, North Carolina, the son of Henry Leo and Verna Massey. When he was nine years old, his family moved to Maryland.

Allen served as a Marine in Vietnam where he was wounded and hospitalized for six months and received the Purple Heart. He went on to become a police officer and then a registered nurse. After retirement, he spent much of his time giving bible studies and doing ministry work.

An experience that changed his life took place while driving back and forth to work when he was in his 30’s. Each day he would listen to Joe Crews’ Amazing Facts programs on the radio and from that time on he was an avid bible student and went on to be baptized at the age of 28.

Allen and his wife, Merle Hyacinth, were married in 1995. In 2015, they moved to Dunlap and became members of Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was welcoming, friendly, helpful and generous. He was always thoughtful and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to get to know people and he had many life-long friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Verna Massey; and brother, Heywood Massey.

He is survived by his wife, Merle Massey; brothers, Harvey (Wini) Massey and Douglas (Mae Ju) Massey; sister, Patricia (Frank) Denton; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Graveside services were held Friday, September 3 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Donations may be made to Dunlap SDA Church.

