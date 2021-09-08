Dunlap native appointed 14th District Circuit Court Judge By Editor | September 8, 2021 | 0 Sequatchie County native Will Lockhart, an attorney at Burch and Lockhart in Manchester, was appointed Judge of the 14th Judicial District of Tennessee by Governor Bill Lee. For more, see the September 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts City closes Harris Park September 8, 2021 | No Comments » Swafford retiring as Director of Schools September 8, 2021 | No Comments » Masks mandated until end of semester, opt-outs available September 7, 2021 | No Comments »