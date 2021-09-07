Masks mandated until end of semester, opt-outs available

By a 5-4 vote, the Sequatchie County Board of Education approved its continuity of services plan to the state during their monthly meeting September 7. The Board voted to add into the plan a mask mandate for students in grades K-12, inside and on buses. The new procedures will be implemented in several days in order to allow parents time to opt out, as ordered by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. For more, see the September 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.