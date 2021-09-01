Jacqueline Byrd Trawick, 97, passed into eternal rest on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, Irving Trawick. They met while in school in Lake View South Carolina.

She grew up on a cotton and tobacco farm, walking a mile and a half to school. She lived much of her life in Kingsport, moving to Dunlap after the death of her husband. Most people knew her as the little white-haired lady who always smiled and said, “I’m fine,” but there was much more to her life than that.

During the term of her husband as Supreme Governor of a million and a half Moose, Ms. Trawick traveled to 48 states and parts of British Columbia with her husband. She was also active in the Moose having served on the national council, state and local offices. She was the first Senior Regent of the Kingsport chapter. She also served as Deputy Grand Regent, member of the board of the Academy of Friendship, Dean of Academy of Friendship, Grand Council Member, and Star Recorder of the Moose. She was East Tennessee State Representative for the March of Dimes for many years and helped with Special Olympics activities. She served as county secretary in the fight against polio and worked as a poll worker in many elections. She worked activities similar to home health and nursing in her younger years and attended Winthrop University, worked at Duke University in the crematory, worked for the Superintendent of Schools in Sullivan County and worked for Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home for over 20 years. She was a travel agent, leading numerous cruises, including those to Hawaii and Alaska and trips to Australia and New Zealand.

She loved being around her family and treasured trips with them. She loved Friday nights watching her favorite football player, Landon. She was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church and her favorite week of the year was VBS. She loved watching the kids during that week. She loved watching the garden grow, flowers and looking at our miniature horses eating carrots.

A quote from a Randy Travis song sums up her life, “It’s not what you take when you leave this world behind, it’s what you leave behind you when you go.” She leaves behind a legacy of love, family and kindness.

She is survived by her two children, Dr. Fred (Mona) Trawick and Diane (Melvin) Easterly; brother, Al Byrd; grandchildren, Rodney (Jennifer) Easterly, Brian (Beth) Easterly, Kim (Jeff) Kelley; great-grandchildren, Laura Watts (Joshua Rocks), Jeffrey (Lindsey) Kelley, Michael Johnson (Sara Alvarez), Jessica (Craig) Corvin, Stephanie (Jordan) Beecham, Emily (Seth) Steed, Landon Easterly and Lilly Easterly; great-great grandchildren, Paycie, Case, Arya, Alexander and Audrianna, along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.

She always felt blessed that God allowed her to live a long life and watch her grandchildren grow up, attend their weddings and have children of their own. She was so proud of her family, always talking about her love for them, never really realizing the example she was to them.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 30 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Rogers Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church youth group.

