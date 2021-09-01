Dr. Barry S. Wagner passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born to Meryle and George Wagner on January 30, 1953 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A graduate of Sequatchie County High School, he received his BS degree from MTSU, followed by his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Barry, who dreamed of becoming a physician from a young age, practiced emergency medicine in the Chattanooga and Crossville area for 40 years. At the time of his death, he was still practicing full time at Restoration Recovery in Chattanooga.

Barry was a loving husband, proud father and a grandfather whose grandchildren adored him. To all four of them, he was “Papa Doc.” A rescuer of animals, he was a wonderful father to his beagle puppy, Remy. He was known for compassion, generosity, selflessness, and a love of learning, particularly all things medical. Whether it was holding the hand of a patient at the end of her life in the ER, helping a single mom struggling with addiction, or stopping at the scene of an accident, he embodied the definition of a healer. Barry was a gifted teacher and mentor to both medical and PA students, often taking personal interest in helping young aspiring physicians navigate medical training. He was passionate about wellness and running outside. A man of strong faith, he was a student of the Bible. Barry was a gifted guitar player and loved all things music. He always said his proudest accomplishment was raising his two children.

Barry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Amy Wagner of Chattanooga; his son, Dr. Seth (Amanda) Wagner of Chattanooga; and his daughter, Dr. Lyndsay (Chris) Frankenberg of Chattanooga. He is also survived by his sisters, Debbie Layne and Diane Beavers; his brother, Dr. Jimmy Wagner; and his four granddaughters, Laney Wagner, Betsey, Lily and Charlotte Frankenberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tennessee RiverPlace (3104 Scenic Waters Lane, Chattanooga). The memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. with Father Joel Huffstetler officiating. For everyone’s safety this is a large outdoor venue with ample room to spread out.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope for the Inner City at hopefortheinnercity.org.

