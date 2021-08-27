Sequatchie schools closed next week By Editor | August 27, 2021 | 0 Sequatchie County Schools will be closed Monday, August 30, through Friday, September 3, due to a rise in sickness, school officials announced. School will be closed September 6 for Labor Day and classes are scheduled to resume September 7. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Suspects arrested following separate police pursuits August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Fire at Dunlap residence August 26, 2021 | No Comments » Nunley honored for volunteer work August 24, 2021 | No Comments » Huth reflects on Afghanistan August 24, 2021 | No Comments »