Evelyn Whitlow, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 18 at Sheltering Arms Residential Facility in Palmer.

Born to Brooks and Lettie Seals Whitlow on August 25, 1931, Evelyn would have been 90 years old in seven days. Evelyn was an active, faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church in the Cagle Community, where she served as treasurer and pianist, among many other ministries. For many years she was a board member and secretary of Tennessee Camp in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed hiking and nature.

Evelyn graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1950 and from Bryan University in 1954. Her first teaching job was at Cagle School, teaching grades 6-8. She worked at Piney Schools and Family Services before returning to Sequatchie County Schools where she served as an English teacher and librarian. She spent 36 years in Sequatchie County Schools, retiring in 1996.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Lindell, W. B., David, and Conley Whitlow; and one sister, Wanda Long.

She is survived by two sisters, Juanita Tate of Dunlap and Rachel (Noah) Rhodes of Farmington, Missouri; one brother, John (Regina) Whitlow of Patton, Missouri; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 22 at Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church on Cagle with Reverends Charles Thomas and Bill Ross officiating. Rev. Marty Tate will conduct graveside services. Burial was in Cagle Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Tennessee Camp or Mt. Pleasant Church Missions Fund, c/o Melanie Combs, 7567 State Route 8, Dunlap, Tennessee 37327.

