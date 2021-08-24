Clyde Marshall “Buck” Ewton, 76, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away early Monday, August 23, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966.

Buck was preceded in death by his loving parents, Marshall “Red” and Josephine Barker Ewton; sister, Aileen and brother, Norman Ewton.

He was born November 16, 1944 and graduated from SCHS in 1962. He owned and operated his own trucking business for years, drove for MC Tank and the U.S. Postal Service before retiring. He then drove as a courier for Citizens Tri-County Bank where he met and loved, and was loved, by many great employees there. He took great pride in his job and couldn’t wait to go on his daily short run. He also raised cattle on the family farm for many years, working the farm until just a few years ago.

Buck is survived by his wife of 52 years, Emma Laymon Ewton; daughters, Shannon (Jeff) Land and Kim Ewton, both of Dunlap; two wonderful grandchildren Savannah and Tanner Land; two sisters June Haman and Kathy Underwood, one brother Fred Ewton, all of Dunlap; and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the great care and love shown to them by the wonderful employees of Hearth Hospice. They made traveling the long, sad journey of dementia much easier to handle, and gave such good care to our “Buck, Daddy and Papaw.” And also much thanks and love to Marcia Smith who spent many hours sitting with and caring for him.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service was held at Chapel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Tom Russell officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Buck was proud of his service to his country, and we appreciate what the men of this group do for our Veterans who have passed away and the comfort they provide the families. He was also proud of our country and our town, and loved attending Hee Haw every year to help support the Network and the wonderful job they do.

