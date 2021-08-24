Betty Swanger Hobbs, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at NHC Health Care.

She was a member of Dunlap Church of God where she loved to sing in the choir and served as secretary of ladies’ ministry for many years. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was very devoted to her family and church.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Price; and brothers, James, Hack, Joe, Freddie, Quay, and Steve Swanger.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James “Pappy” Hobbs; daughter, Gayla (John) Harmon; two sons, James Gary (Paula) Hobbs, Hixson, and Gerald Hobbs, Dunlap; four grandchildren, James Bryn (Marcie) Hobbs, Noah Patrick (Shenandoah) Hobbs, Jordan Dakota (Andrea) Hobbs, and Garrann (Bryan) Harvey; great-grandchildren, Braylon, Kellee, Avacyn, and JoJo; step-grandchildren, Deanna, Nick, and Aaron Stone; sister, Peggy (George “Sonny”) Smith, Dunlap; brother, Wade Swanger, Ten Mile; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Steven Taylor officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.