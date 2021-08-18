Tammy Marie Ewton Lawrence, 55, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, daughter and sister.

She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Anderson Ewton; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Ewton.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lawrence; mother, Mary (Willis) McCarver; children, Jennifer (Wendel Aaron) Angel, Becky (Arliegh) Everett, and Jay Reece, along with multiple step-children; sister, Penny (Louis) Brewer; and several grandchildren.

A memorial visitation was held Sunday, August 15 in the funeral home chapel. Donations can be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.