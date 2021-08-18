Martha Lou Reynolds

Martha Lou Hamilton Reynolds, 95, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church for 71 years. She retired from Sequatchie Valley Electric after 27 years and she was a member of Dunlap Book Club and Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen and Bernice Stuart Hamilton; husband, Wayne Reynolds, and sisters, Dean (Paul) Hicks, Gretchen (Jim) Day and Jewell (Lewis) Bryant.

Those left to mourn her memory are her sister, Barbara Buffington (the late Danny Buffington); two nephews in Texas, Jerry Buffington and Ronnie (Kim) Buffington; niece, Donna (Greg) Amussen; and nephew who was caring for her, Dale (Lisa) Bryant; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 17 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Dunlap United Methodist Church.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.