Ray Sutherland, 63, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away August 6, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center from cancer. He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Sutherland; mother, Lucille Bowman Sutherland; and brothers, W.L. and Gary Sutherland.

He is survived by five sisters, Linda Joyce Russell, Debbie Baird, Margie Brewer, Faye King, and Bevla Worley; one brother, Allen Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.