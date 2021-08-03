William Paul “Baldy” Sanders, 73, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired coal miner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ben and Vera Cribbs Sanders; wife, Loraine Ewton Sanders; and siblings, Wilene, Sally, Lelamae, Leo, Raymond, David and Wanky.

He is survived by his children, Randall “Troy” (Angel) Sanders and Stephanie (Tim) Smith; siblings, Ben (Joyce) Sanders, Vinnie (Raymond) McDaniel and Rachel Russell; sister-in-law, Cheryl Sanders; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany) Sanders, Miranda (Jason) Shrum, Katina (Billy) Gholston, Troy (Robin) Sanders, Dylan (Sarah) Sanders, Derick (Baileigh) Smith and Destanie Smith; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 2 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.