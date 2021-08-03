Nicola Cunningham Jones

Nicola Jill Cunningham Jones, 43, of Dunlap, passed away, unexpectedly, July 27, 2021. She was born on February 21, 1978.

In the words of Nicola’s son, Michael, he wants you to know this about his mother: My mom was the most selfless person that I knew. She lived for her family and loved ones. She was always there when I or anyone needed her. I can only hope to live my life with the same huge heart and kindness that she shared with everyone.

Nicola was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herbert and Dorothy Johnson Cunningham, and Woodrow and Ada Angel Smith; uncles, Henry Cunningham and Eddie Dean “Pete” Smith; and aunt, Ruby Smith.

Nicola is survived by her son, Michael (Bethany) Jones; parents, Nickey and Patsy Smith Cunningham; brother, Nick (Jennifer) Cunningham; niece, Madison (Jacob) Broome; nephew, Landon Cunningham; great-nephew, Sawyer Broome; great-niece, Saydie Broome; uncles, Jacky Smith, Teddy (Lucille) Smith, Tony (Gina) Smith; aunt, Jeanette Smith; along with a numerous host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 31 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith and Bro. Sheldon Barker officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jason Richardson, Ryan Smith, Tim Lewis, Tim Smith, Ace Jones and Patrick Hudson.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.