James Alvin “Buck” Ewton, 90, of the Pailo Community in Bledsoe County, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was married to Justine Burch Ewton for 68 years. He was a lifetime member of Bethel church of Christ. Buck never made it past eighth grade. He went to work on his parents’ farm at an early age. He worked 30 years at Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative as a telephone installer and a repairman, where he retired in the early 90’s.

He always took great pride in knowing he could provide for his family even though he had little education. All his life he farmed, and up until a few years ago gardening and working on the farm was his way of life. He was a hard worker and believed that saving money and a good work ethic would get you a long way in life. He loved his family more than anything in the world. He loved his friends, his church, but most importantly he loved his God. Buck will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Hale Ewton and Treva Standefer Ewton; sister, Peggy Lewis (Rex), and one infant sibling.

He is survived by his wife, Justine Burch Ewton; daughters, Diane Hayes (Steve), Susan Hixson, and Christy Boring (Michael); grandchildren, Amber Hixson Stephenson (Cleo), Amanda Hixson Fine (Randy), Brooklyn Boring (Brandon), Brett Boring (Victoria), Tyler Boring, and Windy Newman (Terry); great-grandchildren, Jayden Alder, Braiden Alder, M.J. Stephenson, Katy Fine, Shelby Newman, Colby Newman, and Corey Newman; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, August 2 at Collier Cemetery with Dennis Smith officiating.

