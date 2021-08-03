Bro. James Freddie Savage, 76, of Rossville Georgia passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 peacefully following a lengthy illness with dementia.

He was born October 2, 1944 in Spencer, and was a longtime resident of Bledsoe County. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He loved spending time with his family, pastoring and preaching revivals. In his spare time he enjoyed working outdoors and taking care of his lawn.

Throughout his life, he preached the gospel of Jesus Christ. Many people came to know the Lord through his ministry. He was a graduate of Carolina Bible College and taught seminars at the Stones Freewill Baptist association. He would spend hours studying and preparing for his biblical bible preaching. He will be missed by his colleagues, family and many friends.

Bro. Savage was preceded in death by his parents Mareal Samuel and Lola Simmons Savage; brothers, Williard, Dillard, Billy and Jessie Savage.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Patsy Smith Savage; son, Jeffrey Lynn Savage of Tracy City; daughter, Trish Savage and son-in-law William Rench of Hixson; along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, August 3, in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bill Ross and Bro. Matthew Meeks and Bro. Elmer Blaylock officiating. Burial followed in Shockley Cemetery in Van Buren County. Pallbearers were Jessie Samuel Savage, Jason Smith, Adam Smith, Brandon Walker, Dylan Walker and Daniel Strawser, Jr.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.