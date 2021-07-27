Vicki Jane Johnson, 79, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born June 1, 1942 to George and Geraldine Skelly in Washington, D.C.

Vicki grew up in Houston, Texas. She resided in Dunlap and was a member of Dunlap First Baptist Church. She was a retired homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Vicki was married to Bobby Joe Johnson in 1978 in Rossville, Georgia. They were happily married for 38 years. Vicki was an avid bowler for many years. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with her family.

Vicki is survived by her children Dana Black of Hahira, Georgia, Kathy Waters (Clifford of Cleveland, Andy Borup (Tudy) of Dayton, Brenda Layne (Dude) and Darrell Johnson, both of Dunlap; her grandchildren, Charlotte Black and Katie Squardo (Johnny), Jessica Garcia, Lauren Forgey (Adam), Gerald Waters, Kelly Pryor (Sarah), Mark Pryor (Lisa), Chad Johnson, and Casey Johnson; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Jaylee Garcia, Greyson and Graham Forgey, Haley Hayne, Garen Pryor, Cameron and Sophie; and her brother, Joe Skelly (Agnes) of Colorado.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sons, Joey McDaniel and Charles Borup.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 23 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

