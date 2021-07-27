Thomas J. “Bug Eyes” Lewis, 82, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Thursday, July 22, 2021.

He served in the United States Air Force and the United States Army 82nd Air Borne. He retired from TVA and was a member of IBEW 175 (846). He was also a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jud and Mae Lewis; and sisters, Pat Cook and Peggy Johnson.

He is survived by his long-term special friend, Norma Jean Smith; sons, Eugene E. Henderson and Stephen G. (Teresa) Henderson; daughter, Kimberly A. Farley; grandsons, Thomas J. Henderson, Tyler S. Henderson, and Joshua E. Henderson; granddaughter, Michelle Hatfield; great-grandson, Ares J. Henderson; sister, Faye Harmon; brothers, Lawrence “Larry” (Sue) Lewis and Claude C. (Linda) Lewis.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 25, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bledsoe County Veteran’s Park, Bledsoe County Honor Guard or the Local VFW 5033.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.