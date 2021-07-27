Leland Ray Hall, 59, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Effa Owensby Hester Swanger; father, Alvin Ray Hall; grandmother and grandfather, Anna Lee and Thomas Stewart; grandfather, LB Owensby; daughter, Kemmi Hall Ledford; and grandson, A.J. Ledford.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Scruggs (TJ Pyburn); sister, Velma (Donald) McNabb; brother, Robert (Penny) Hester; grandchildren, Kristen and Stephen Sims, Tristan Ledford, Emilea Pugh, Callie Stevens and Marcus Bureau; great-grandson, Thomas Luke Martin; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 21 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.