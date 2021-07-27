Dorothy Custer Bass, 88, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She also sang with Sweet Adeline’s Group. She was retired from Provident.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Della McBee Custer; and brother, Archie Custer, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Tye (Missy) Bass and Shannon (Bill) Bedford; grandchildren, Dylan Jared, Bill and Blake; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, July 24 in Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network, Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Chattanooga.

