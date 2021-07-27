Brenda Joyce Martin, 65, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her residence.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Elbert and Joyce Oram Martin; step-parents, Tommy and Jennie Tomlin; second dad, Ron House; paternal grandmother, Alice “GG” Martin; and brother, Eric House.

She is survived by children, Jennifer (Casey Hitchcock) Ladd and Stephanie Rae McDonough; beloved father of her children, Jeffery Lynn Ladd; second mother, Evelyn House; siblings, Bradley Martin, Michael Martin, Dawn Lyons, Rhonda House, and Crystal House (Shep) Shepherd; grandchildren, Macie (Kris) Layne, KeyLee (Dennis) Drake, Brian Heath McGowan, Jr., and Mallie Marie McGowan; great-grandchildren, Kaidence Anna Layne and Layla Mae Drake; along with several nieces and nephews.

No services were held, as it was Brenda’s wish to be cremated.

