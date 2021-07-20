Jessica Lee Long Hernandez, 46, of Graysville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Lee Long; and son, Dillon Long.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Margarito “Coyote” Hernandez; mother, Anna Stephenson (Pat) Mussared; children, Cameron Hernandez (Scotty Brannon) and Khadejah Mussared; brother, William Thomas Long; and special lifelong friend, Joanie (Miguel) Vazquez.

No services will be held as it was Jessica’s wish to be cremated.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.