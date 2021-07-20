Grace Marie Millican Robertson, 74, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Minnie Elizabeth Walker Millican; son, Charles Corfitzson; sisters, Geraldine Hawkins and Hazel Sechler; brothers, Raymond, Jim and Levi Millican; and step-daughter, Dana Hicks

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Robertson; daughters, Bobbie Marie (Charles) Jones and Sandy Marie (Johnny) Brogdon; step-son, Clayton Robertson; brother, George Millican; grandchildren, Ronnie (Jessica) Snow, Elizabeth Brogdon, Bobbie Jo Rutledge, Josh Corfitzon, and David Long; and two great-grandchildren, Logan J. Snow and Kiera Rutledge.

