Grace Marie Millican Robertson
Grace Marie Millican Robertson, 74, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Minnie Elizabeth Walker Millican; son, Charles Corfitzson; sisters, Geraldine Hawkins and Hazel Sechler; brothers, Raymond, Jim and Levi Millican; and step-daughter, Dana Hicks
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Robertson; daughters, Bobbie Marie (Charles) Jones and Sandy Marie (Johnny) Brogdon; step-son, Clayton Robertson; brother, George Millican; grandchildren, Ronnie (Jessica) Snow, Elizabeth Brogdon, Bobbie Jo Rutledge, Josh Corfitzon, and David Long; and two great-grandchildren, Logan J. Snow and Kiera Rutledge.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.