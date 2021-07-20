George Tholken, Jr.

George L. Tholken, Jr. passed peacefully from this life on earth to his eternal home in heaven on July 5, 2021 in Dunlap, Tennessee at the home of his son, Gregory.

George was born in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York on July 17, 1939 to George L. Tholken, Sr. and Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Lamont Tholken. He grew up in Cornwall-on-Hudson, where he graduated from The Storm King School in 1957. Following graduation, George received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego where he met the love of his life, Martha Sue Letts.

He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1963, and went on to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS). George received the National Defense Service Medal, and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Commander in 1967.

He married M. Sue Letts on December 28, 1963, and they were married for 56 years. He owned Hillside Service Center in Danbury, Connecticut for 15 years. They moved to Sarasota, Florida where he worked as an air conditioner technician for 20 years before his retirement in 2002. George and Sue traveled the country, visiting National Parks and other points of interest along the way, with their grandchildren during the summer months for about 20 years following their retirement.

Survivors include his son, Gregory (Rebecca) Tholken of Dunlap; daughter, Pamela Tholken of Sarasota, Florida; his four grandchildren, William (Meghan) Tholken, Noelle (Brett) Steele, Garrett (Savana) Tholken, and Jenifer Tholken; and his four great-grandchildren, Jaylin and Eli Steele; Edward and Ellery Tholken.

George was predeceased by his parents, and his wife.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were made by Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist. Donations can be made to the church they dearly loved, First Congregational Church of Otis, P.O. Box 392, Otis, MA 01253; or the Gideons International, Sequatchie Valley Camp, P.O. Box 1405, Dunlap, TN 37327-1405.