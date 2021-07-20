Clara Ruth Hendon Cain, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. She was retired from DuPont and was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

Clara was one of a kind. She never met a stranger and she was loved by all who knew her. She loved her children, grandsons and great-granddaughter more than anything…well anything except Wayne and she loved him the most!

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Edith Sutherland Hendon; five sisters, Freda Lanier, Cathy Hendon, Evelyn Johnson, Patsy Smith and Faye Smith; four brothers, Thurman, Truman, Everett and Claude Hendon.

Clara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wayne Cain; daughter, Jeanette (Tracy) Cain Pursley; son, Engineman First Class Travis Cain USN retired; three grandchildren, Master at Arms First Class Seth Hobbs USN (Maryanne), Garen Hobbs and Evan Hobbs; great-granddaughter, Brayleigh Hobbs; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, July 18, at 3:00 p.m. at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating.

A special thank you to Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center for their exceptional care and compassion during Clara’s last days.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.