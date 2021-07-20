City water to extend to Marion

At no cost to the City of Dunlap, a water line extension into Marion County was unanimously approved by the Dunlap City Commission July 15. The action was conducted along with regular business.

Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth explained a resolution regarding the project’s funding, through a Community Development Block Grant, would need to be approved.

“This water line extension (from the Dunlap Water Department) is the Condra Switch and New Hope area in Marion County,” Mayor Huth explained. “The grant was obtained by Marion County. This is the first time we know of Dunlap city water going into Marion and they will be paying customers.”

