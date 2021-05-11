Texas Wander “Wanda” Archer Thompson, 83, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

She was born on March 8, 1938 in Shelby County, Tennessee to the late Thomas W. Archer and Ambia Bernice Shankle Archer. Wanda retired from Tecumseh Products in Dunlap, Tennessee and was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pikeville, Tennessee and in Swannanoa, North Carolina. She loved her church and her church family dearly.

Wanda was a very loving, giving and caring person with a happy, positive and outgoing personality who never met a stranger. She was always known for saying, “I love you like kin folk.” Wanda loved to take walks with her dog, was an avid reader, and also enjoyed doing word search puzzles.

Along with her parents, Wanda was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leslie Eugene Thompson; and three brothers, Thomas Archer, Jr., Tim Archer, and Terri Archer.

Those left behind to cherish her memory is her son, Richard L. Silky, Jr. (Brenda) of Onaway, Michigan; her daughters, Kathryn Crowell (John) of Swannanoa, North Carolina and Susan Wilson (Joe) of White Pigeon, Michigan; her brother, Tonnie Archer (Paulette) of Cleveland, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration of Wanda’s life will be held at a later date.

A private family celebration of Wanda's life will be held at a later date.

Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Thompson Family and assisting them with arrangements.