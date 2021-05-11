Pamela Jane Frederick Austin, 67, of Graysville, Tennessee, formerly of Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital.

She was a loving wife to Jay and a loving stepmother to Emma and Haley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and MaryJane Norris Frederick; son, David Shorter; and sisters, Elizabeth and Diane.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Austin; stepdaughters, Emma and Haley Austin; siblings, Nancy Merryman, Joseph Frederick, David Frederick and Tony Frederick; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at Welch Chapel United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 12. A graveside service followed at Christ Lutheran Church in Trenton, Maryland on Saturday, May 15.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.