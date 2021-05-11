Mary Elizabeth Hall, 78, passed away May 6, 2021 at Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga. She was born in Rochester, New York and lived in Dunlap, Tennessee for 28 years.

She loved nature, reading, and crossword puzzles. Mary was a member of the Tennessee Métis Aboriginal Tribe.

She was preceded in death by mother, Anna DeWald; brother, Robert DeWald.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Hall; daughters, Lorraine Shelley, Annie Major, MaryJo Taylor, Corning, New York, Carolyn Smith, Rochester, New York, Rachel Smith-LaDue (Laurence LaDue), Nancy Colvin; grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Joseph, Aaron, Tara, Gabriella, James, Arianna, Judah, Remi, River, and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Mila, Joshua, and Zaiden; brothers, Harry DeWald and William DeWald.

Family received friends Monday, May 10, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Standefer Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.