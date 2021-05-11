Jackie Pursley

Jackie Ray Pursley, 64, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

His grandchildren were the love of his life. He was an avid fisherman and loved to paint.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Una Pursley; and brothers, Billy Joe, Harold and Toby Pursley.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Jo Pursley; three daughters, Kayla (John) Pascoe, Kristi (Lavon) Carlton and Jaclyn Brown; eight grandchildren, Adam Pascoe, Amber (Jeremy) Spicer, Tanner, Madison and Sadie Carlton, Justin (Liz) Brown, Jonathan and Jayson Brown; four great-grandchildren, Serenity Pascoe, Emanuel, Nikoli and Kiana Brown; two sisters, Emma Allen, Covington, Georgia and Georgia James, Soddy-Daisy; two brothers, Albert Pursley, Dunlap and Charles Pursley, Rossville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 8 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.