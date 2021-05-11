Climbing group acquires property in county

Natural beauty of the land in Sequatchie County will be protected and tourism enhanced after the acquisition of a 64-acre climbing area, the Southeastern Climbers Coalition (SCC) and Access Fund announced.

Woodcock Cove, remote property in the west side of the county, includes a mile of sandstone cliffline from 30-90 feet high, forest land, streams, habitats for wildlife, and scenic views, plus a 75-foot freestanding sandstone tower. Public access is currently limited with SCC permission only.

