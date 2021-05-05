Pamela Jane Frederick Austin, 67 of Graysville, Tennessee, formerly of Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2021 at Memorial Hospital. She was a loving wife to Jay and a loving stepmother to Emma and Haley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and MaryJane Norris Frederick; son, David Shorter; sisters, Elizabeth and Diane.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Austin; stepdaughters, Emma and Haley Austin; siblings, Nancy Merryman, Joseph Frederick, David Frederick and Tony Frederick along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Welch Chapel United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. A graveside service will follow at Christ Lutheran Church in Trenton, Maryland at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.