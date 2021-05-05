| logout
Herbert Miss
Herbert Eugene Miss, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee, formerly of Maryland, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura Langer Miss; wife, Barbara Ann Miss; siblings, William Miss, Jr., Bobby “Robert” Miss, Tommy Miss, Butchy Miss and Mae Hopkins.
He is survived by his children, Kerry (Dan) Broom and Kenny Miss; sisters, Linda Miller and Shirley (Charles) McKell; five grandchildren, Joshua Broom, Blythe Rollins, Brittney Miss, Kimberly Miss and Rachel Miss; and four great-grandchildren, Jamie Rollins, Kellie Rollins, Christian Broom and Eden Broom.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.