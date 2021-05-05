Gerald Joe Layne, Sr., 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Iva Jean Tate Layne; son, Gerald Joe “Jerry” Layne, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sherry Coffelt Layne; and brothers, Jesse Jr. and Nolan Layne.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beulah Narramore Layne; sons, Garry (Michelle) Layne, Barry (Lisa) Layne and Eddie Layne; special caregiver, Thelma Hendon; six grandchildren, Amy (Stacy), Meagan, Adam (Stacy), Jadryen (John), Tripp (Tiffany) and Jillyen; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson, along with numerous other loving family and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 30 in the funeral home chapel with T. A. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.