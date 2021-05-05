Calvin “Pop” Goeschel

Calvin Frederick “Pop” Goeschel, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2021.

He was a member of the Poor Man’s Yacht Club and the Moose Lodge, as well as an Eagle’s member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Ciske Goeschel; son, Calvin (Kelly) Goeschel; and siblings, Albert, Gertrude, Marian and Norman.

He is survived by his children, Pamela (Dennis) Juengel, Glenna Beaver, Nancy (Terry) Flint, Martha (John) Vance and dedicated daughter, Christine (Larry) Lockhart; sister, Rosalind (Joe) Chrzanowski; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 29 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dennis Juengel officiating.

Donations can be made to the charity of choice in honor of Cal.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.