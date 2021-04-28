Winnona Faye Miller Pikus, 79, of Signal Mountain, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernie and Ava Hartman Miller; husband, Donald Pikus; son, Christopher McBryar; siblings, William Audley Miller, Myron Miller, Ivan Miller, Vernice Miller Smith, and Joyce Stewart.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Blanca) Lewis and Tommy Lewis; brother, Edwin Miller; four grandchildren, Corey Lewis, Eric Lopez, Frances Davis and Elena Wyatt; one great-granddaughter, Chloe Lewis; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 28 at Sawyer Cemetery with Bro. Rocky Bradford officiating. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.