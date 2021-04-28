Clue moves from board to stage

Anyone who enjoyed the classic Clue board game, or the movie based on it, will enjoy Clue on Stage, High School Edition. The play is being presented by Sequatchie County High School students Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at 7:00 p.m. each night.

SCHS Drama teacher Natalie Kimbell explained the play is a fast-paced who-dun-it- murder mystery. It is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rusti and produced with the permission of Playscripts.

For more see the April 29 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.