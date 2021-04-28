BTC Fiber Valley Fest is here!

From traditional, classic country to rock from the 70s and 80s, the 10th anniversary of BTC Fiber Valley Fest offers a variety of musical performances this year. The Dunlap festival, with free admission, takes place this weekend, May 1-2.

One of the feature acts coming to BTC Fiber Valley Fest is Shenandoah, with founding member Marty Raybon on lead vocals and acoustic guitar. Raybon said he and the other members of the band are excited to perform in Dunlap.

“We’ve played many indoor arenas, and outdoor concerts, too,” Raybon said. “We enjoy it all, but there’s nothing like being outdoors and close to the fans. It’s such a positive.”

For more see the April 29 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.