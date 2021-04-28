Elizbeth “Bettie” J. Long, 89, passed away at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkhart, Indiana on February 22, 2021.

Her life began August 4, 1931 in Gorham, North Dakota, the oldest of seven children born to the late John and Rose (Manastkyrski) Haverluk. They were farmers and Bettie grew up in Beach, North Dakota. After high school and working, she met her first husband, Richard Dreher (deceased 1987). They had a son, Ricky. Ricky died at 14 years old in 1973 from a car crash. Bettie continued working in the Beach area until she met her loving husband, Clyde Edward Long. They were married on March 5, 1977 in Chattanooga. Their work took them to Crestwood, Illinois, where they resided for several years. On February 19, 2001, her husband, Clyde, died from sudden heart failure.

Others preceding her in death were her brothers, Peter (Darlene) Haverluk and Anton “Tony” Haverluk; and sisters, Rose Haverluk and Elaine (Percy) Willner.

Bettie will be dearly missed by her surviving siblings, Sophia (Robert) Fisher of Elkhart, who was Bettie’s legal guardian, and Mabel (Ken) Heine of Kent, Washington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A small graveside memorial service is planned for May 15 at 10:00 a.m., where Bettie’s ashes will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, Clyde, at Camp Cemetery in Dunlap.