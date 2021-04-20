Jimmy Ray Turner, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Berlene Hitchcox Turner; and nephew, D.J. Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lowery Turner; sons, Jeff Turner and Joey (Kimmie) Turner; brothers, Donnie (Joy) Turner and Charles (Linda) Turner; sister, Dean Turner Stocker; grandchildren, April (Rob), Brandy, Cory (Pamela), Brittany (Bradley), Brandon (Brooklyn), K’lee, Justin (Diane) and Dylan; along with 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiat-ing. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

