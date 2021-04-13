Sarah Feller Hamby

Sarah (Sally) Feller Hamby passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.

She was born February 9, 1954 and grew up on Signal Mountain, Tennessee attended Signal Mountain Schools and graduated from City High School in 1972. She attended the University of Mississippi and Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis). In 1978, she married Dr. Donald L. Hamby and they resided in Memphis for 26 years. They retired to Signal Mountain in 2019.

Sally was predeceased by her father, John T. Feller in 2018. She is survived by her mother, Glenna S. Feller; a brother, John T. Feller Jr.; her husband, Don; and their three children, Sarah Rowland (Dustin) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dr. Donald L. Hamby Jr. (Kimberly) of Redlands California, and Thomas Hamby of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as her five grandchildren; Gianna Hamby, Savannah Jo Rowland, David Rowland, Samuel Rowland, and Daniel John Rowland.

A private graveside service was held in Harriman at the city cemetery on April 17.

Donations can be made to the Signal Mountain Presbyterian Margaret Ferguson Scholarship Fund, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.